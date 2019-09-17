Over the course of each hour-long episode, four different "fabulous crafters" must "use their unique creative skill set, to stick, sew, hammer and craft their creations in to life."

The show is set in a surreal factory, and each episode will have two rounds: in the first, the crafters will create a bespoke item in response to a brief from "factory owner" Lemon. With the help of experts Harriet Vine and Zak Khchai, he will eliminate one crafter and their creation will be dramatically "recycled".

Next, the three remaining crafters will make it to round two, where a celebrity guest will commission the contestants "to make the most fantastical creation of the lives." Whoever impresses them most will be crowned winner.

More like this

Sarah Lazenby, Channel 4 Head of Features and Formats, said: “What do you get if you cross Keith Lemon, craft, the host of Naked Attraction and a factory full of glitter? The answer is a world of pure imagination, and we can’t wait for this joyous format to burst on to screens soon!”

Keith Lemon (real name Leigh Francis) actually studied art and design at Leeds College of Art – and he's continued making props and models, even launching his own clothing line.

Lemon said: "I’ve always had love for making things, drawing and painting. I’m also a very good dancer. But that’s for a different show. I honestly can’t wait to get in that Fantastical World of Factory of curious craft to marvel at the mad skills of our crafters! In fact, I’m changing my middle name of Ian to ‘craft’! Keith Crafty Lemon! Word!"

Advertisement

The comedian said the show would arrive on Channel 4 in early 2020.