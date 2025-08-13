Among the many love triangles that formed this season, Katisha, Demola and Javen's is undoubtedly set to be the talk of the series, with Katisha's decision on who to get engaged to a key storyline in episodes 3 and 4.

If, like us, you desperately needed to know who Katisha ended up with and binge watched the first four episodes back-to-back, then you may find yourselves with not much else to watch for another week as the fallout and romance continues.

But for those who are keen to know immediately, or perhaps you fancy a refresher, scroll on to learn more about the trio and who Katisha decided to be with.

Who is Katisha?

Katisha. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 31

Job: Nanny and make-up artist

Location: Dumfries, Scotland

Instagram: @katkinson1

For Katisha, dating as an adult hasn't always been easy. After being single for six years, Katisha has begun feeling rather unlucky in love and is now "looking for a husband, not a boyfriend" as she enters the pods.

Keen to branch out of her small hometown to connect with the "right type of men" who are seeking long-term commitment and love, the pods haven't been too easy for Katisha.

Like many of the other singles, Katisha struck up a connection with more than one person in the pods, but it was incredibly tough for her to decide who her heart was with.

While in one episode it seemed she knew who she was going to be engaged to, by the next she had changed her mind.

Who is Demola?

Demola. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 30

Job: Financial analyst

Location: Essex

Instagram: @demolaayilara14

Demola has been marriage-minded from a young age, even picturing the details of his wedding as a boy.

Heading into the pods, Demola has been single for two years and wears his heart on his sleeve. He believes connecting with someone in the pods is his best shot at dating on a deeper level and if he's able to do that, he won't hesitate to pop the question.

His parents have been together for decades, and he envisions himself having a long-term love just like theirs.

Who is Javen?

Javen. Netflix/Tom Dymond

Age: 28

Job: Health coach

Location: Kent

Instagram: @javenspalmer

When it comes to dating, Javen hasn't had the best track record, having never been in a committed relationship due to, as he puts it, attracting "the wrong types of girls".

But in the pods, Javen has plans to break free of his usual type and build a "genuine connection" with someone and is eager to meet someone who can be a workout buddy, life partner and fit in with his big Jamaican family.

Who does Katisha get engaged to on Love Is Blind UK?

For those who weren't able to wait until the episode, Katisha got engaged to Javen, which not all viewers will have seen coming.

In the third episode, Katisha had her heart set on being with Demola, with her promising him that her mind wasn't going to change overnight. But as the fourth episode title reveals, that in fact happened.

After telling Javen that she had decided to follow through with her connection with Demola, she had a change of heart after Javen read what he wrote about her in his notebook.

It was an emotional moment when Katisha had to then return to Demola to tell him the news, leaving him lost for words.

