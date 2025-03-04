Tonight's episode saw Katie and Tim tie the knot, with Katie looking to be loved by a nice guy and Tim, the "nice guy who always finishes last". So what could go wrong?

After the ceremony, Tim went slightly rogue and pulled one of the show's producers to the side and said: "It's totally not what I wanted. Not good. Katie's nothing [like] what normally I'd go for. There's nothing there and I can tell straight away... I don't want to be here. I just want to run away."

As they prepare for married life together, will everything go to plan? As the series gets underway, read on for everything you need to know about MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim and whether or not they're still together.

Who is Katie on MAFS Australia?

Katie.

Age: 37

Job: CEO

Location: Queensland

Bright and bubbly Katie can light up any room she walks into and while she has a highly successful chain of restaurants, it's her dating life where things haven't been going so ell.

Katie has no qualms asking hard-hitting questions about intimacy on first dates, but this led her to being quite unlucky in love and is over being disappointed.

On the hunt for "a decent man who is kind, honest, wants a family and knows how to communicate", can the experts provide?

Who is Tim on MAFS Australia?

Tim.

Age: 38

Job: Primary school teacher

Location: Victoria

Being a school teacher, Tim hopes to have children of his own one day and is hoping to find that genuine connection during the experiment.

After being close to proposing to his girlfriend, she suddenly ended their relationship, and Tim took a year out to work on himself and recover from the heartbreak.

Now, he is ready to meet his wife and start the rest of their lives together!

Are MAFS Australia's Katie and Tim still together?

Katie and Tim. Nine/Seven.One Studios/Geoff Magee

Based on episodes that have aired in the UK so far, Katie and Tim are still together and taking part in the experiment despite getting off to a rocky start at their wedding.

Below contains spoilers for Married at First Sight 2025 for episodes that have aired in Australia.

While Katie and Tim's wedding didn't go wholly to plan, the pair agreed to go on the honeymoon with the former optimistic that they could be a good match.

However, the honeymoon did not exactly go to plan, with Tim telling Katie that his "preference" was someone who was petite, short and blonde or brunette.

When the first dinner party came around, Tim confided in Tony: "How can you work on it with someone who doesn't want to get to know you? Who has not once said, 'I'm here for love', she hasn't even asked me, 'Do you want kids?'"

Eventually, Tim walked out of the dinner party and later on in the episode, Katie was told that Tim had flown back to Melbourne.

While it wasn't clear if Tim would return to the experiment, he made an appearance at the first commitment ceremony, to which he said: "I came here for love, not to do work."

In the end, Katie and Tim decided to leave the Married at First Sight Australia experiment.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm E4.

