Junior Bake Off 2022 air date: judges, contestants and news

It’s time to get your oven gloves out: Junior Bake Off is back next week with a brand new series.

Hosted by comedian Harry Hill, the new season will see 16 young bakers put their culinary skills to the test as they try to impress judges Liam Charles and Ravneet Gill over the course of two heats.

With contestants from all over the country – ranging from ages nine to 15 – set to take part, the upcoming series is set to be full of fun, frantic whisking and lots of flour as these amateurs compete to be crowned Junior Bake Off Champion.

Read on for everything you need to know about Junior Bake Off 2022.

Junior Bake Off 2022 release date

Junior Bake Off 2022 begins on Monday 10th January at 5pm on Channel 4.

From Monday onwards, episodes will air on weekday evenings at 5pm before arriving on All 4.

Junior Bake Off 2022 host

Junior Bake Off is hosted by comedian Harry Hill, who has been at the helm of the show since it moved to Channel 4 in 2019.

Hill is best known for presenting shows like Harry Hill’s TV Burp, You’ve Been Framed! and Harry Hill’s World of TV.

Junior Bake Off 2022 judges

Channel 4

Former Bake Off presenter Liam Charles, who competed on the show’s eighth series, has been a judge on the show since 2019, while Ravneet Gill – a British pastry chef and television presenter – joined the judging panel last year, replacing Prue Leith on the show.

Charles is currently the host of Bake Off: The Professionals and previously hosted his own cooking show Liam Bakes, while Gill previously worked as a pastry chef as St. JOHN before founding Countertalk, a community for hospitality workers.

Junior Bake Off 2022 contestants

Channel 4 announced the full line-up of hopeful bakers taking part in Junior Bake Off 2022 earlier this week, with 16 young chefs competing for the crown.

Heat One

Eliza (10) – Hertfordshire

Joey (11) – Manchester

Kezia (13) – London

Lola (9) – Lancashire

Macy (10) – Liverpool

Mia WL (11) – London

Quique (9) – Devon

Will (11) – Hertfordshire

Heat Two

Aisya (12) – Manchester

D’Vonte (11) – Nottinghamshire

Fraser (15) – York

Gabriel (10) – Cornwall

Mia C (15) – Newcastle

Olivia (9) – Nottingham

Salma (13) – Manchester

Tomos (11) – Cardiff

Junior Bake Off airs on weekdays at 5pm on Channel 4 from Monday 10th January.