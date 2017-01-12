The bunch of celebrities (labelled amongst “the UK’s most amazing pensioners” in a C4 press release. Hmm?) will be explaining what being over 65-years-old in 2017 looks like. Or, in John’s case, what it’s like being a 78-year-old.

Instead of putting their feet up, plenty of pensioners are now starting a new career, growing old disgracefully or travelling around the world.

The show follows in the footsteps of BBC's successful Real Marigold Hotel format that saw a number of famous pensioners visit India (and subsequently Japan and the USA) to see how people in other countries deal with retirement.

Channel 4’s Head of Formats Dom Bird, who commissioned the series, said: "Never has there been a better era in which to grow old disgracefully. In Bus Pass Bandits, our Celebrity cast will discover that for many, life truly does begin at 70...or 80...or even 90."