Vine, obviously, took it in his stride - he's a hardened journalist after all (we don't have feelings) - but he was a little worried about the affect Len, Bruno, Darcey and Craig's words might have on his children watching at home.

"My daughter, my youngest is eight and I said to Rachel my wife, 'Look, she could be upset. The judges are in a very tough mood so if she gets tearful or anything just turn the TV off and pretend it's broken'," Vine told Zoe Ball on last night's It Takes Two.

It seems Vine needn't have worried, though, as his daughter had some rather cutting words of her own. Words which upset him more than the judges' negative feedback...

"The next day I came and I saw Anna [his daughter] and I said, 'Was it okay...? The judges and all that?" and she said, "Yeah. We knew that would happen Dad!"

"Then I felt even more upset myself!" added Vine.

That's not to say his daughters haven't been supportive, though. Vine shared this sweet note on his blog, which had been hidden in his overnight bag the day he performed.

Vine's daughter is obviously tough little cookie. It would take much more than a few negative words from meanie Craig Revel Horwood to upset her!

Strictly Come Dancing: It Takes Two continues on weeknights at 6:30pm on BBC1