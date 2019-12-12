When Chloe reveals that he had appeared 'hangry' at certain points in the programme, he responds: "I don’t care what anyone has written or said about me, I’d do it the same a thousand times over and I couldn’t have been any better than I was. I couldn’t have been any nicer and that was me 100%.”

You can watch Haskell's exchange with his wife in the ITV clip below:

Haskell was voted out of the jungle following various 'hangry' stops, bickering with Andrew Maxwell, and a disability joke which led to Ofcom complaints.

However, fellow campers were devastated to see him go, and Capital Radio DJ Roman Kemp broke down crying after seeing him leave.

Jacqueline Jossa was crowned as this year's Queen of the Jungle, winning the competition with 50.61 per cent of the public vote and beating Coronation Street’s Andy Whyment to the title.

I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! Coming Out Show airs on Thursday 12th December at 9pm on ITV.