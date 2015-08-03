Jake Wood wants a spot in the I’m A Celebrity jungle
“I’m not squeamish – so eating strange stuff wouldn’t bother me,” says the EastEnders actor as he prepares for a break from the long-running soap
Well, what do you know. EastEnders star Jake Wood is taking a break from the soap and is totally up for a stint on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
“I do really like that show,” the actor told Radio Times magazine. “Everyone I’ve spoken to who’s done it has said they really enjoyed it. I’m not squeamish – so eating strange stuff wouldn’t bother me,” he added.
Wood is getting ready to take a 12-month break from EastEnders and admits he’s got “no solid plans”. “If anyone’s reading this who’d like to give me a job…” he added. Perhaps we should start stitching his name onto a fluffy red fleece now?
Wood admits that taking part in reality shows – he dazzled his way to the semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing last year – has been a good way to show he’s nothing like his on-screen character Max Branning. “People now call me ‘Jake’ rather than ‘Max’. It’s been lovely,” he laughed. Swapping the Square (and indeed the sparkles) for Bushtucker Trials would also be a neat excuse for a sunny break.
“It would be a good holiday for the family as well, wouldn’t it? And the money would be nice,” Wood added. “But I think the main appeal is that it’s a different kind of experience.”
Although, perhaps we shouldn’t be packing him off Down Under just yet, as Wood says having more time at home has been a “big part” of his decision to take a break from EastEnders.
“I’ll have done 987 episodes by the time I go. Max has had a very hectic nine years. So I think both he and I need this break.”
A break eating kangaroo bits, perhaps? Watch this space…
Read the full interview in this week’s Radio Times magazine, on sale from Tuesday 4th August and on Apple newsstand