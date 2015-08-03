Wood is getting ready to take a 12-month break from EastEnders and admits he’s got “no solid plans”. “If anyone’s reading this who’d like to give me a job…” he added. Perhaps we should start stitching his name onto a fluffy red fleece now?

Wood admits that taking part in reality shows – he dazzled his way to the semi-final of Strictly Come Dancing last year – has been a good way to show he’s nothing like his on-screen character Max Branning. “People now call me ‘Jake’ rather than ‘Max’. It’s been lovely,” he laughed. Swapping the Square (and indeed the sparkles) for Bushtucker Trials would also be a neat excuse for a sunny break.

“It would be a good holiday for the family as well, wouldn’t it? And the money would be nice,” Wood added. “But I think the main appeal is that it’s a different kind of experience.”

Although, perhaps we shouldn’t be packing him off Down Under just yet, as Wood says having more time at home has been a “big part” of his decision to take a break from EastEnders.

“I’ll have done 987 episodes by the time I go. Max has had a very hectic nine years. So I think both he and I need this break.”

A break eating kangaroo bits, perhaps? Watch this space…

