Jacqui and Ryan couldn't be more each other's type on paper, but when it came to their wedding day, there were some things about Ryan that Jacqui couldn't shake.

Whether it be his choice in dog or not listening to her list of demands, Ryan didn't tick all of Jacqui's boxes.

As they embark on the experiment together, read on to learn more about the Married at First Sight Australia couple.

Who is Jacqui on MAFS Australia?

Jacqui.

Age: 29

Job: Consultant

Location: New South Wales

High achiever Jacqui describes herself as "having the beauty and the brains," but when it comes to relationships, she admits to being "very intense".

After splitting from her partner of seven years, Jacqui moved to Australia from New Zealand and is ready to settle down as she puts her faith in the experts to find a "tall, blonde, open-minded and intelligent man".

Who is Ryan on MAFS Australia?

Ryan.

Age: 36

Job: Project manager

Location: New South Wales

Warrior Ryan wants to get the most out of life and when it comes to dating, he is sick of putting effort into dates that aren't reciprocated.

According to his MAFS bio: "Ryan likes to be in control, likes making his partners feel safe, and wants to support their ambitions and discover their hobbies."

Putting his trust in the experts, Ryan is hoping to be matched with someone on his level who is "equally intelligent and believes attraction can manifest in many forms".

Are MAFS Australia's Jacqui and Ryan still together?

Ryan and Jacqui at the first dinner party. Nine/Seven

Yes, Jacqui and Ryan appear to still be in the experiment for viewers in the UK.

The pair have had quite the tumultuous journey for viewers in Australia, however they are still in the experiment in episodes Down Under.

Married at First Sight Australia season 12 airs Monday to Thursday at 9pm E4.

