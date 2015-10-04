Thomas found himself bottom of the leaderboard during last night's show after dancing a Cha Cha to Sexy And I Know It and achieving a score of just 13 out of a possible 40.

During tonight's results show, Thomas found himself in the dreaded dance off opposite Jamelia and her professional partner Tristan MacManus. Both couples danced again, with all four judges voting to save Jamelia.

"I’ve loved every minute of it!" said Thomas after finding out his fate. "Thank you judges and to the contestants, you have all been so nice and I’m going to miss you all! I don’t want to go home!"

"I’ve loved training with you, it has been amazing," he continued to his pro Ola. "Believe or not, I was getting slightly better each day!"

"I have absolutely loved dancing with you, you are a wonderful person and I am sorry it finished so early," she added.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday at 6:20pm on BBC1