If she could keep and mentor them all, Team Paloma would probably have thirty singers. But this is a competition and some tough decisions need to be made.

The singers will each perform a song of their choice before finding out whether they're in or out. Here's who's competing in Team Paloma:

Rick Snowdon

Not only has Rick stunned with his amazing transformation (at 22 years of age he weighed 26 stone) he's also had the coaches hooked with his rock vocals. He hit them with this cool version of I Put A Spell On You in the blinds.

More like this

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SCJJ4y67l64

Beth Morris

There's no forgetting Beth Morris. She was Paloma's first turn and has stuck with the coach since. She dazzled in the Battles to see off competition from Steve Devereaux and shows no signs of leaving in this week's Knockouts.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dEUyPPiK6og

Dwaine Hayden

Dwaine earned high-praise from the coaches in Battles week for stepping up and owning the cover of Olly Murs's Kiss Me. will.i.am was particularly pleased with him, but it's impressing Paloma he'll have to keep in mind this week.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T7oNagPKq2w

Heather Cameron-Hayes (stolen from Boy George's team)

Paloma scooped Heather out of Boy George's team during the Battles, after she lost out to hot favourite Cody Frost. Now it's time for Heather to really prove it was the right decision.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VuobrhzoEkg

Jordan Gray

Rescued by Paloma as her team's reserve singer, Jordan is one to watch in this competition. Jordan saw off competition from Theo Llewellyn – who went on to be stolen by will.i.am – and now is ready to battle for a spot in the final three.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tisCi-PdN_0

Faith Nelson

Faith's original song choice was Earned It – and with some gorgeous vocals, she's certainly earned her place on Paloma's team thus far. But can she make the final three?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTfgq5TjaBk

Aaron Hill (stolen from will.i.am's team)

Paloma wasn't about to let Aaron leave the competition, stealing him away after he lost out to Faheem on Team Will. Can he steal a place in the final three?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SjcHxPbsQ68

Deano

One of the few singers actually excited for the Battles, Deano saw off stiff competition from Megan Reece. Paloma was the first to spin for him in the Blinds and has backed him all the way to Knockouts. Do live shows beckon?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-BE2i_BbpmY

Advertisement

The Voice tonight at 7:30pm on BBC1