It's Chico Time as Chesney Hawkes exits ITV's Dancing on Ice
Former X Factor star Chico Slimani replaces singer after he sustained a severe ankle sprain and fractured fibula in training
He won't be the one and only ice dancing champion this winter as 90s pop star Chesney Hawkes has been forced to withdraw from ITV's Dancing on Ice with an ankle injury.
The singer sustained a severe ankle sprain and fractured fibula after falling while practising with professional partner Jodeyne Higgins.
But fans of 40-year-old one-hit wonders on ice, fear not: ITV have managed to find a suitable replacement in double quick time in the shape of 2005 X Factor quarter finalist Chico Slimani. Yes that's right, once again It's Chico Time - and if we're lucky we might get to hear a chilly rendition of his 2006 number one when the series gets under way on Sunday.
Chesney said: “I am gutted not to be taking part in Dancing on Ice. I was having a brilliant time and couldn’t wait to finally be skating live on national TV! It wasn’t even a spectacular fall, it was a slight stumble as I practised with my skating partner. I think my children are the most disappointed, they were so excited at the prospect of watching me skate. I’m determined to be back on the ice, I might not be able to appear in this series but hoping I will be able to appear in the show next year!”
Chico said: “Whilst I'm really excited about being part of the new series of Dancing on Ice, it's not necessarily in the best of circumstances. I wish Chesney all the best and a speedy recovery. I will not just be skating for myself, I will be skating for Chesney as well and do him proud.”
Dancing on Ice starts on Sunday 8 January at 6:30pm on ITV1/ITV1 HD. The result show will be at 9:30pm on ITV1/ITV1 HD.