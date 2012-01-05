But fans of 40-year-old one-hit wonders on ice, fear not: ITV have managed to find a suitable replacement in double quick time in the shape of 2005 X Factor quarter finalist Chico Slimani. Yes that's right, once again It's Chico Time - and if we're lucky we might get to hear a chilly rendition of his 2006 number one when the series gets under way on Sunday.

Chesney said: “I am gutted not to be taking part in Dancing on Ice. I was having a brilliant time and couldn’t wait to finally be skating live on national TV! It wasn’t even a spectacular fall, it was a slight stumble as I practised with my skating partner. I think my children are the most disappointed, they were so excited at the prospect of watching me skate. I’m determined to be back on the ice, I might not be able to appear in this series but hoping I will be able to appear in the show next year!”

Chico said: “Whilst I'm really excited about being part of the new series of Dancing on Ice, it's not necessarily in the best of circumstances. I wish Chesney all the best and a speedy recovery. I will not just be skating for myself, I will be skating for Chesney as well and do him proud.”

Dancing on Ice starts on Sunday 8 January at 6:30pm on ITV1/ITV1 HD. The result show will be at 9:30pm on ITV1/ITV1 HD.