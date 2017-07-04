After that, it was time to stoke divisions through complicated rules. (Lest we forget, Love Island ends in a real life Prisoner’s Dilemma with £50,000 at stake.) In this case, islanders had to choose between the next two low scoring contestants of the opposite sex. Got that?

Posh Montana Brown (from posh Hertfordshire) chose Craig (from Essex). He was famously the cousin of Amy Childs, and will continue to be so, but not on the island. Danielle Sellers (from East Sussex) was chosen by Marcel Somerville (from Blazing Squad).

The shock quadruple elimination closely follows the shock elimination of seven contestants, as the programme piles on twists and turns to keep the momentum going. The show has broken through to become a bone fide sensation this year, with audiences and newspapers alike enjoying using the word ‘romp’ like they’re living in the 1970s.

Meanwhile, all around the island, the sea stretches out to the horizon.