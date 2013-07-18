Fired week 1: Jaz Ampaw-Farr

She said: “I’m half machine. I’m the Brad Pitt of the teacher training industry.”

Lord Sugar said: “You said, ‘We’re gonna win this thing,’ all these motivational words, right? Which unfortunately add up to jack s**t.”

Fired week 2: Tim Stillwell

He said: “I’m a team player. I’m not a lone ranger in any sense of the word.”

Lord Sugar said: “Your team literally couldn’t organise a piss-up in a brewery.”

Fired week 3: Sophie Lau

She said: “I have the raw talent, the drive and the competitive streak.”

Nick Hewer said: “Sophie was a big disappointment. I had hopes for her.”

Fired week 4: Uzma Yakoob

She said: “If I believe in something, I will go to the end to make sure it’s done.”

Lord Sugar: “What is it about you that alienates other people in this process?”

Fired week 5: Zeeshaan Shah

He said: “I take inspiration from Napoleon; I am here to conquer.”

Lord Sugar: “Thank god I never sent you out to get 20 camels. You’d have come back with a packet of fags.”

Fired week 6: Rebecca Slater

She said: “I’m a pretty tough person. I don’t let people walk all over me.”

Lord Sugar: “I’m wondering whether this high-pressure situation is for you.”

Fired week 7: Kurt Wilson

He said: “I’m an alpha male. I always get my own way and I know how to make people do what I want.”

Nick Hewer: On Kurt’s recycling chair: “I’ve never come across such a revolting idea.”

Fired week 7: Natalie Panayi (the second victim of the same episode)

She said: “When it comes to sales, I’m the best.”

Karren Brady: “Why did Natalie think she could sell dozens of caravans?”

Fired week 8: Jason Leech

He said: “Some people might come with a game plan. I just feel my effortless superiority will take me all the way.”

Nick Hewer: “He’s a bewildered sheep.”

Fired week 9: Alex Mills

He said: “I’m an old head on young shoulders.”

Karren Brady: “He can’t focus on the end result, he just gets carried away.”

Fired week 10: Myles Mordaunt

He said: “I’m business perfection personified.”

Nick Hewer: “On the camper-van task I did call him nauseating. Perhaps he overdid it. The word ‘unctuous’ enters the mind.”

Fired week 11: Jordan Poulton

He said: “Much like Lord Sugar I’m a no b******* kind of guy”.

Claude Littner: “You’re a parasite. Frankly I think this interview is terminated.”

Fired week 11: Neil Clough

He said: “Behind every great project manager, there’s a Neil Clough.”

Lord Sugar said: “You’re the right man, with the wrong plan.”

Fired week 11: Francesca MacDuff-Varley

She said: My motto in life is ‘Go hard or go home’.

Karren Brady: “I think sometimes you’ve really struggled with the ruthlessness of the process.”

Fired week 12: Luisa Zissman

She said: “I have the energy of a Duracell bunny, the sex appeal of Jessica Rabbit and a brain like Einstein.”

Lord Sugar said: “My worry with you, is you.”

Hired week 12: Leah Totton

She said: “I’m going to do everything that I can to prove that he has made the right decision and I won’t let him down.”

Lord Sugar said: “She’s the most interesting candidate, and she has the most interesting business proposition.”