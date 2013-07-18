It’s back to the day job for fired Apprentice 2013 candidates
Fifteen candidates failed to scoop Lord Sugar’s investment. See those who fell at the final hurdle and what Lord Sugar, Nick Hewer, Karren Brady and Claude Littner had to say…
Sixteen candidates entered this year’s The Apprentice, all with high hopes and a shed load of belief in their own abilities. But while they had a lot to say for themselves, it was Dr Leah Totton who walked away with Lord Sugar’s investment.
So while the fallen fifteen return to their day jobs, it’s what Lord Sugar and his aides had to say on their performance that’s no doubt ringing in their ears…
Fired week 1: Jaz Ampaw-Farr
She said: “I’m half machine. I’m the Brad Pitt of the teacher training industry.”
Lord Sugar said: “You said, ‘We’re gonna win this thing,’ all these motivational words, right? Which unfortunately add up to jack s**t.”
More like this
Fired week 2: Tim Stillwell
He said: “I’m a team player. I’m not a lone ranger in any sense of the word.”
Lord Sugar said: “Your team literally couldn’t organise a piss-up in a brewery.”
Fired week 3: Sophie Lau
She said: “I have the raw talent, the drive and the competitive streak.”
Nick Hewer said: “Sophie was a big disappointment. I had hopes for her.”
Fired week 4: Uzma Yakoob
She said: “If I believe in something, I will go to the end to make sure it’s done.”
Lord Sugar: “What is it about you that alienates other people in this process?”
Fired week 5: Zeeshaan Shah
He said: “I take inspiration from Napoleon; I am here to conquer.”
Lord Sugar: “Thank god I never sent you out to get 20 camels. You’d have come back with a packet of fags.”
Fired week 6: Rebecca Slater
She said: “I’m a pretty tough person. I don’t let people walk all over me.”
Lord Sugar: “I’m wondering whether this high-pressure situation is for you.”
Fired week 7: Kurt Wilson
He said: “I’m an alpha male. I always get my own way and I know how to make people do what I want.”
Nick Hewer: On Kurt’s recycling chair: “I’ve never come across such a revolting idea.”
Fired week 7: Natalie Panayi (the second victim of the same episode)
She said: “When it comes to sales, I’m the best.”
Karren Brady: “Why did Natalie think she could sell dozens of caravans?”
Fired week 8: Jason Leech
He said: “Some people might come with a game plan. I just feel my effortless superiority will take me all the way.”
Nick Hewer: “He’s a bewildered sheep.”
Fired week 9: Alex Mills
He said: “I’m an old head on young shoulders.”
Karren Brady: “He can’t focus on the end result, he just gets carried away.”
Fired week 10: Myles Mordaunt
He said: “I’m business perfection personified.”
Nick Hewer: “On the camper-van task I did call him nauseating. Perhaps he overdid it. The word ‘unctuous’ enters the mind.”
Fired week 11: Jordan Poulton
He said: “Much like Lord Sugar I’m a no b******* kind of guy”.
Claude Littner: “You’re a parasite. Frankly I think this interview is terminated.”
Fired week 11: Neil Clough
He said: “Behind every great project manager, there’s a Neil Clough.”
Lord Sugar said: “You’re the right man, with the wrong plan.”
Fired week 11: Francesca MacDuff-Varley
She said: My motto in life is ‘Go hard or go home’.
Karren Brady: “I think sometimes you’ve really struggled with the ruthlessness of the process.”
Fired week 12: Luisa Zissman
She said: “I have the energy of a Duracell bunny, the sex appeal of Jessica Rabbit and a brain like Einstein.”
Lord Sugar said: “My worry with you, is you.”
Hired week 12: Leah Totton
She said: “I’m going to do everything that I can to prove that he has made the right decision and I won’t let him down.”
Lord Sugar said: “She’s the most interesting candidate, and she has the most interesting business proposition.”