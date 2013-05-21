Dancing on Ice may be a little fluffier than some (OK, most) Sunday night shows, but was it really time to end it? Where will we go to get our fix of twirling hunks in spandex on the brink of an ice-skate-meets-man-parts incident? That’s being left up to us it seems, as ITV confirms that 2014’s ninth series will be the last one ever.

Olympic skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean have spent many an hour (four and a half years in fact, according to Chris, but who’s counting?) honing celebrity skaters’ skills. They may have failed a few times – former Eastenders star Todd Carty spinning off the ice will go down in history – but there have also been some stunning performances. Gaynor Faye, 2006 champ, and Ray Quinn, 2009's winner, uncovered some wonderful talents. Plus, with an average of 7.3 million viewers in the most recent series, there’s clearly still a present, if depleted, thirst for the show.