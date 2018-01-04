Yes, Dapper bloody Laughs.

Although we thought he was dead, it turns out Dapper is very much alive and for those who aren't aware of Mr Laughs' previous work, he's actually the creation of 'comedian' David O'Reilly.

He rose to fame posting on social media before landing his own dating / comedy show on ITV called Dapper Laughs: On The Pull – which was pulled after its first series owing to complaints about the misogynistic and sexist content.

A petition asking to #CancelDapper gained nearly 68,000 signatures after the programme showed him saying things like "If she cries, she's just playing hard to get", while footage emerged from one of his gigs where he said a female audience member was "gagging for a rape".

Sporting a turtleneck, O'Reilly then went on Newsnight (yes, Newsnight) to officially retire his comedy creation.

But sadly for us, it looks like he could be back – and in the CBB house by the end of the week.

According to The Sun, a source said: "Dapper Laughs is going to make great TV and he's definitely going to spice things up in the house.

"It's been a pretty bland series so far so they definitely need him in there to ruffle some feathers with the ladies."

Get us a phone and the number for Ofcom – now.