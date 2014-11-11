Is Chris Packham right? Are I'm a Celebrity's Bushtucker Trials "barbaric"?
In an open letter in this week's Radio Times, naturalist Chris Packham calls on Ant & Dec to think again about the "use/abuse" of animals on I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!
The Autumnwatch presenter describes the shows methods as “simply out of date, some would say barbaric," before claiming he can “guarantee that some animals are harmed during production, because they are fragile or easily stressed. Or simply killed, as they are in your ‘Bushtucker Trials’.”
In response, ITV released the following statement: “Ant and Dec are the presenters of the show, and as such are not involved with the formatting of the trials, which are devised by the show’s producers. ITV takes animal welfare very seriously and expert handlers are on hand at all times.”
