When is Interior Design Masters series 2 on?

Alan Carr is the show's new host, joining Michelle Ogundehin as she reprises her role as head judge.

Interior Design Masters S2

Published:

BBC Two’s Interior Design Masters is back for a second series, with Alan Carr as the show’s new host.

The series follows a string of popular competitions featuring ambitious contestants showcasing their talents in the fields of art, crafts, pottery and dog grooming currently on our TV screens. We’re obviously in need of some tranquil and calming TV in light of the pandemic, and looking for hobby inspiration to occupy ourselves as most of us remain indoors.

Comedian and TV presenter Carr will be joined by interiors guru Michelle Ogundehin are back on the hunt for talent, passion and dazzling designs from ten talented contestants.

Michelle reprises her role as head judge and will enlist the help of design gurus and industry experts as specialist guest judges each week.

When is Interior Design Masters on?

Interior Design Masters started on Tuesday, 2nd February on BBC Two at 8pm. It will air every Tuesday on BBC Two at 8pm.

Where was Interior Design Masters filmed?

Interior Design Masters films at different locations across the country. In episode one, the team went to Oxfordshire. Next week, the show is filmed in London, as they attempt to redesign some drab offices.

Who is the host of Interior Design Masters?

Alan Carr is the new host of Interior Design Masters, taking over from Fearne Cotton who presented the first series in 2019.

Who is the judge on Interior Design Masters?

Interiors guru and former Editor-in-Chief of ELLE Decoration magazine Michelle Ogundehin is reprising her role as head judge, who will be enlisting the help of design gurus and industry experts as specialist guest judges each week.

Episode one will see Michelle being joined by revered interior designer and guest judge Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen.

Who are the contestants on Interior Design Masters?

Michaela

Age: 33

From: South-East London

Job: Upholsterer

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr - Designer Generics

Lynsey

Age: 36

From: West Yorkshire

Job: Architect

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr - Designer Generics

Peter

Age: 33

From: Cheshire

Job: Former doctor

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr - Designer Generics

Mona

Age: 38

From: Brixton

Job: Film set designer

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr - Designer Generics

Amy

Age: 43

From: Leeds

Job: Mum of three

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr - Press Pack

Barbara 

Age: 34

From: Brighton

Job: Former Visual Merchandiser

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr - Designer Generics

Charlotte

Age: 28

From: London

Job: Textile designer

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr - Press Pack

Siobhan 

Age: 42

From: West Yorkshire

Job: NHS worker

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr - Press Pack

Paul

Age: 32

From: Belfast

Job: Retail manager

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr - Designer Generics

Jon

Age: 45

From: Worthing

Job: Retail executive

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr - Designer Generics

Who won the last Interior Design Master?

Cassie Nicholas won the first series of Interior Design Master back in 2019. Frank Newbold was runner-up, while Ju DePaula placed third in the competition.

All about Interiors Design Masters

Interior Design Masters S2
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
