"When we came up with the idea of Inside, we knew we wanted to shake up the game. We all grew up watching reality TV and are big fans of the drama and jeopardy that come with it," the Sidemen told Tudum.

"Combining that with a prize fund and the challenges that our fans know us for, we knew people would be hooked. We are so proud of the first series, and now with Netflix on board for a second season and a US version, this is just the start."

With the first episode now streaming on Netflix, when can viewers get in on all the action as the series continues? Read on for the release schedule for Inside season 2.

When are the next episodes of Inside season 2 out on Netflix?

Episodes of Inside will be released daily over this week, as confirmed by Netflix.

Below is a list of the release dates for Inside season 2.

Episode 1 - Monday 17th March

Episode 2 - Tuesday 18th March

Episode 3 - Wednesday 19th March

Episode 4 - Thursday 20th March

Episode 5 - Friday 21st March

Episode 6 - Saturday 22nd March

Episode 7 - Sunday 23rd March

How many episodes of Inside season 2 will there be?

Netflix confirmed last year that the series will take place over seven episodes.

When is the Inside season 2 finale episode on Netflix?

Based on the daily release schedule, it is predicted that the season 2 finale of Inside will premiere on Netflix on Sunday 23rd March.

New episodes of Inside are released daily from Monday 17th March. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

