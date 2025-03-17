Inside release schedule: When are new episodes of Sidemen show on Netflix?
The new series begins today.
The Sidemen are back on Netflix and this time, it's for season 2 of Inside, their record-breaking long-form reality series.
For the first season that debuted on their YouTube channel, 10 reality stars were placed in a house for a week where they competed in a series of challenges – all to win a huge prize pot of $1 million.
"When we came up with the idea of Inside, we knew we wanted to shake up the game. We all grew up watching reality TV and are big fans of the drama and jeopardy that come with it," the Sidemen told Tudum.
"Combining that with a prize fund and the challenges that our fans know us for, we knew people would be hooked. We are so proud of the first series, and now with Netflix on board for a second season and a US version, this is just the start."
With the first episode now streaming on Netflix, when can viewers get in on all the action as the series continues? Read on for the release schedule for Inside season 2.
When are the next episodes of Inside season 2 out on Netflix?
Episodes of Inside will be released daily over this week, as confirmed by Netflix.
Below is a list of the release dates for Inside season 2.
- Episode 1 - Monday 17th March
- Episode 2 - Tuesday 18th March
- Episode 3 - Wednesday 19th March
- Episode 4 - Thursday 20th March
- Episode 5 - Friday 21st March
- Episode 6 - Saturday 22nd March
- Episode 7 - Sunday 23rd March
How many episodes of Inside season 2 will there be?
Netflix confirmed last year that the series will take place over seven episodes.
When is the Inside season 2 finale episode on Netflix?
Based on the daily release schedule, it is predicted that the season 2 finale of Inside will premiere on Netflix on Sunday 23rd March.
New episodes of Inside are released daily from Monday 17th March. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
