As they all live under the same roof, Netflix takes the reins of the Sidemen's record-breaking long-form reality show that debuted on their YouTube channel last year.

So, who is taking part on Inside? Read on to learn more about the cast of season 2.

Inside season 2 cast

Cinnabrit

Cinnabrit. Charlie Woodward/Netflix

Age: 28

Instagram: @cinnabrit

Cinnabrit is a YouTuber, best known for her video game streams. In 2024, Cinna won Best Female Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards.

Darryl Dwayne Granberry (DDG)

DDG. Charlie Woodward/Netflix

Age: 27

Instagram: @ddg

Darryl Dwayne Granberry, better known as DDG, is a rapper and YouTuber, who first started out on the platform in 2014.

He released his first studio album, Valedictorian, in 2019, and has gone on to release It's Not Me It's You and Maybe It's Me.

Dylan Page

Dylan Page. Charlie Woodward/Netflix

Age: 26

Instagram: @dylanpage.ning

Dylan Page is a video creator, who many will recognise from his TikTok channel, where he often reports on breaking news and current affairs.

At the time of reporting, Dylan's TikTok has 14.8 million followers and 1.2 billion likes.

Farah Shams

Farah Shams. Charlie Woodward/Netflix

Age: 25

Instagram: @fdntcaree

Farah Shams is a TikToker best known for her POV, comedy and unboxing videos. She has accumulated 2.2 million viewers on her TikTok account along with 111.5 million likes at the time of reporting.

George Clarke

George Clarke. Charlie Woodward/Netflix

Age: 25

Instagram: @georgeclarkeey

George Clarke is a YouTuber and TikToker, best known for his satirical and reaction videos. He is also co-host of The Useless Hotline Podcast, in which he appears alongside Max Balegde.

Jason Nguyen

Jason Nguyen. Charlie Woodward/Netflix

Age: 20

Instagram: @jasontheween

Jason Nguyen is a streamer part of the FaZe Clan, an esports and entertainment brand that was first founded in 2010.

Mandi Vakili

Mandi Vakili. Charlie Woodward/Netflix

Age: 33

Instagram: @mandi_vakili

Mandi Vakili is an influencer and podcast host. She rose to fame alongside her sister Anna, who appeared on Love Island in 2019.

The pair now co-host the Sisters in the City podcast and, shortly after Inside season 2, are set to go on tour.

Milli Jo Mcloughlin

Milli Jo Mcloughlin. Charlie Woodward/Netflix

Age: 22

Instagram: @milzzjo

Milli Jo Mcloughlin is a social media content creator who first rose to fame alongside her sister Megan on the Mcloughlin Girls TikTok page.

Since then, she has focused on her own personal TikTok account and has over 800,000 followers and just under 31 million likes.

Mya Mills

Mya Mills. Charlie Woodward/Netflix

Age: 23

Instagram: @myamills

Mya Mills is a model and internet personality who has worked with the likes of PrettyLittle Thing and I Saw It First.

Patrice Evra

Patrice Evra. Charlie Woodward/Netflix

Age: 43

Instagram: @patrice.evra

Patrice Evra is a former professional footballer who served as captain for Manchester United and the France national team. He retired from professional football in July 2019 and now posts content on social media.

Percy Kiangebeni (PK Humble)

PK Humble. Charlie Woodward/Netflix

Age: 28

Instagram: @pk_humble

PK Humble is a footballer and social media personality, and he often posts sports and comedy content across his channels.

He currently plays for Hashtag United.

Whitney Adebayo

Whitney Adebayo. Charlie Woodward/Netflix

Age: 27

Instagram: @whitneyadebayo

Whitney Adebayo is an internet personality who first rose to fame following her appearance on Love Island in 2023.

Since then she has launched her own podcast alongside her sister Elizabeth, What's It Giving.

New episodes of Inside are released daily from Monday 17th March.

