Inside on Netflix: Who stars in new Sidemen reality series?
They're inside!
It's official: the cast of the Sidemen's new reality series are inside!
Taking place over seven days, a group of content creators take on a series of challenges as they are all in with the chance of winning a huge prize fund of £1 million.
As they all live under the same roof, Netflix takes the reins of the Sidemen's record-breaking long-form reality show that debuted on their YouTube channel last year.
So, who is taking part on Inside? Read on to learn more about the cast of season 2.
Inside season 2 cast
- Cinnabrit
- Darryl Dwayne Granberry (DDG)
- Dylan Page
- Farah Shams
- George Clarke
- Jason Nguyen
- Mandi Vakili
- Milli Jo Mcloughlin
- Mya Mills
- Patrice Evra
- Percy Kiangebeni (PK Humble)
- Whitney Adebayo
Cinnabrit
Age: 28
Instagram: @cinnabrit
Cinnabrit is a YouTuber, best known for her video game streams. In 2024, Cinna won Best Female Streamer of the Year at The Streamer Awards.
Darryl Dwayne Granberry (DDG)
Age: 27
Instagram: @ddg
Darryl Dwayne Granberry, better known as DDG, is a rapper and YouTuber, who first started out on the platform in 2014.
He released his first studio album, Valedictorian, in 2019, and has gone on to release It's Not Me It's You and Maybe It's Me.
Dylan Page
Age: 26
Instagram: @dylanpage.ning
Dylan Page is a video creator, who many will recognise from his TikTok channel, where he often reports on breaking news and current affairs.
At the time of reporting, Dylan's TikTok has 14.8 million followers and 1.2 billion likes.
Farah Shams
Age: 25
Instagram: @fdntcaree
Farah Shams is a TikToker best known for her POV, comedy and unboxing videos. She has accumulated 2.2 million viewers on her TikTok account along with 111.5 million likes at the time of reporting.
George Clarke
Age: 25
Instagram: @georgeclarkeey
George Clarke is a YouTuber and TikToker, best known for his satirical and reaction videos. He is also co-host of The Useless Hotline Podcast, in which he appears alongside Max Balegde.
Jason Nguyen
Age: 20
Instagram: @jasontheween
Jason Nguyen is a streamer part of the FaZe Clan, an esports and entertainment brand that was first founded in 2010.
Mandi Vakili
Age: 33
Instagram: @mandi_vakili
Mandi Vakili is an influencer and podcast host. She rose to fame alongside her sister Anna, who appeared on Love Island in 2019.
The pair now co-host the Sisters in the City podcast and, shortly after Inside season 2, are set to go on tour.
Milli Jo Mcloughlin
Age: 22
Instagram: @milzzjo
Milli Jo Mcloughlin is a social media content creator who first rose to fame alongside her sister Megan on the Mcloughlin Girls TikTok page.
Since then, she has focused on her own personal TikTok account and has over 800,000 followers and just under 31 million likes.
Mya Mills
Age: 23
Instagram: @myamills
Mya Mills is a model and internet personality who has worked with the likes of PrettyLittle Thing and I Saw It First.
Patrice Evra
Age: 43
Instagram: @patrice.evra
Patrice Evra is a former professional footballer who served as captain for Manchester United and the France national team. He retired from professional football in July 2019 and now posts content on social media.
Percy Kiangebeni (PK Humble)
Age: 28
Instagram: @pk_humble
PK Humble is a footballer and social media personality, and he often posts sports and comedy content across his channels.
He currently plays for Hashtag United.
Whitney Adebayo
Age: 27
Instagram: @whitneyadebayo
Whitney Adebayo is an internet personality who first rose to fame following her appearance on Love Island in 2023.
Since then she has launched her own podcast alongside her sister Elizabeth, What's It Giving.
