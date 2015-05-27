“She’s very upset,” show insiders told RadioTimes.com. “But you’ll see her make an appearance on stage at the end of the dance.”

While the injury is sure to be a knock to the group, who told me backstage today that we can expect plenty of tricks from their upcoming performance, they thankfully won’t completely miss their chance to perform.

Group members Lauren and Terrell admitted they were nervous ahead of tonight, but promise their moves are much improved from their duo act last year. And while they couldn't give away much about their performance, their costumes did light up, giving a hint of what's to come from the now 25-strong group.

Here's hoping for a speedy recovery for their fellow dancer.

Britain's Got Talent continues tonight at 7:30pm with the results show at 9:30pm on ITV