Viewers despair as I'm a Celebrity pop star Vanessa White fails to name famous musicians in Bushtucker Trial
"How can you be in the music industry and not know these classics?"
Vanessa White, a member of platinum selling, multi-top-ten-charting girl band The Saturdays, doesn't know that Bon Jovi recorded Livin' On a Prayer – and people are furious.
But her lack of knowledge of classic hits doesn't end there, as revealed in the Bushtucker Trial on Sunday night's episode of I'm a Celebrity.
As campmate Jennie McAlpine hummed tracks through a mouthful of, variously, grubs, worms, beetles and crustaceans, Vanessa was generally able to identify the songs but had no idea who had sung them.
Her defence: "I'm not good with names!"
Other failures included Don't Stop Me Now (Queen) and Last Christmas (Wham! not George Michael), while she even had to be prompted to get Stop by fellow female group the Spice Girls...
There was, however, at least one viewer who had sympathy for Vanessa – fellow Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge.
Wonder if anyone will remember the names of their songs in 20 years' time...