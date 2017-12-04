As campmate Jennie McAlpine hummed tracks through a mouthful of, variously, grubs, worms, beetles and crustaceans, Vanessa was generally able to identify the songs but had no idea who had sung them.

Her defence: "I'm not good with names!"

Other failures included Don't Stop Me Now (Queen) and Last Christmas (Wham! not George Michael), while she even had to be prompted to get Stop by fellow female group the Spice Girls...

More like this

There was, however, at least one viewer who had sympathy for Vanessa – fellow Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge.

Advertisement

Wonder if anyone will remember the names of their songs in 20 years' time...