I'm A Celebrity: Two minutes go by as Kendra Wilkinson fails to start the trial
Three Bushtucker Trials may just be one too many for the former Playboy bunny
Published: Saturday, 22 November 2014 at 1:35 pm
Third time doesn't appear to be lucky for former Playboy bunny Kendra Wilkinson who lets two minutes go by on tonight's I'm A Celebrity Bushtucker Trial without really doing anything.
It's Kendra's third trial of the series so far and is entitled the Catacomb of Doom. It requires the campmate to put her hand inside holes filled with unknown nasties and retrieve the stars, in order to earn food for camp.
But as she lets two minutes go by - with Dec admitting the first is one of the "easier" ones - will Kendra manage to earn any meals for camp?
Check out this teaser clip:
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9:40pm on ITV
