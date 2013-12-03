Steve’s task? To try and get across a wall with only steps that keep disappearing to help.

Steve is plunged into water if he gets it wrong and has to start again. The celebrity camper is also showered with bugs as he goes.

So you know, it’s a peachy time for Steve.

More like this

As he jokes, “I’ve got long legs and no balance.”

Will he manage it and get a good haul of food for his campers? Check out this sneak peek:

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 8:30pm tonight on ITV

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes