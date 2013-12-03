I’m A Celebrity: Steve Davis takes on Scares Rock Bushtucker Trial
The snooker player braves a moving rock wall, bugs and water to win stars for camp
In tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! snooker playing ace Steve Davis is having to put his balance, speed and long legs to work for the Bushtucker Trial.
All the classic skills of a snooker player.
Steve’s task? To try and get across a wall with only steps that keep disappearing to help.
Steve is plunged into water if he gets it wrong and has to start again. The celebrity camper is also showered with bugs as he goes.
So you know, it’s a peachy time for Steve.
More like this
As he jokes, “I’ve got long legs and no balance.”
Will he manage it and get a good haul of food for his campers? Check out this sneak peek:
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 8:30pm tonight on ITV