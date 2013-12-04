That’s the trial that faces campers Kian Egan and Alfonso Ribeiro in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

The duo can be seen guiding each other along the planks as they battle to earn stars and food for the now dwindling number of celebrities in the camp.

Is this where I should throw in some joke about the Westlife star flying without wings? Yeah, thought so.

More like this

See a sneak peek here:

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 8:30pm on ITV

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes