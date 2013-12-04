I’m A Celebrity: Kian Egan and Alfonso Ribeiro take on Planks of Peril Bushtucker Trial
The duo are seen walking on elevated planks… with blindfolds on
Published: Wednesday, 4 December 2013 at 1:12 pm
What could be worse than walking across narrow planks elevated high above the jungle?
Well, walking across narrow planks elevated high above the jungle while wearing a blindfold of course!
That’s the trial that faces campers Kian Egan and Alfonso Ribeiro in tonight’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!
The duo can be seen guiding each other along the planks as they battle to earn stars and food for the now dwindling number of celebrities in the camp.
Is this where I should throw in some joke about the Westlife star flying without wings? Yeah, thought so.
See a sneak peek here:
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 8:30pm on ITV
