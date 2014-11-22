Former Playboy bunny Kendra Wilkinson faced her third Bushtucker Trial tonight and she sure wasn't happy about it. Yesterday she earned just one star during her second horrid task, so the pressure was on to earn some food for camp. But three times seemed to be too much for the camper and she didn't look too keen to head back to the Bushtucker Trial clearing. Oh, and she was on her period. If you didn't hear her mention that...

Advertisement

The trial was Catacomb of Doom and even Ant and Dec couldn't encourage Kendra to get on with it. "Kendra, you're three quarters of the way through your time and you've only made it down the stairs," Dec said, as she failed to pluck up the courage to reach into the critter-filled holes and start pulling out those stars.