I'm A Celebrity: Jimmy Bullard faces "worst nightmare" in Critter Cube trial
The former footballer got to put his hand in a box of pythons to earn another star for camp. But can he manage it?
Last night X Factor's Jake Quickenden aced the live Bushtucker Trial, Critter Cube, based on Phillip Schofield's hit ITV show The Cube. Ten stars in the bag with barely a yelp, Jake faced biting mud crabs, one almighty snake, biting green ants and more.
But then there was a surprise. Jake wasn't the only one that had to take part. In fact, former footballer Jimmy Bullard was told he'd have to face the final surprise Cube challenge, which will air tonight.
It doesn't appear to be the sport star's cup of tea, with pythons guarding the coloured counters he needs to collect.
"This is probably my worst nightmare," he admits.
Check out the sneak peek below ahead of tonight's show:
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns tonight at 9:00pm on ITV