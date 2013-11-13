Famous, why? Steve is a snooker legend, having won more titles than any other player in history, including six World Championships. At the top of his game during the 1980s he remained world number one for seven consecutive years.

Bio: Affectionately nicknamed Steve "Interesting" Davis and The Nugget, Steve still plays snooker at a high level, having reached the quarter-finals of this year's World Senior's Championship. He has been inducted into the World Snooker Hall of Fame and has written several books.

Then:

More like this

... and now:

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! returns on 17 November on ITV and ITV2

Advertisement

Follow @RadioTimes