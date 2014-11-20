I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2014: Edwina Currie
The former MP is a reality show veteran and ready to cause mischief Down Under
Name: Edwina Currie
Age: 68
Edwina says: "If anyone is pulling a fast one or letting the side down, then they might get a tongue-lashing."
Famous, why? A former Conservative politician and Junior Health Minister
Bio: Edwina was first elected as a Conservative MP in 1983 and was junior health minister for two years, resigning in 1988 over the controversy surrounding salmonella in eggs. She's perhaps most famous for her published diaries, which revealed a four-year affair with prime minister-to-be John Major. Edwina's no stranger to reality shows having taken part in Strictly Come Dancing, Come Dine With Me, Wife Swap and Celebrity Stars in their Eyes, and won Celebrity Mastermind.
Then: Edwina Currie talks to Clive James after the 1987 general election
Now: Performing the Cha Cha Cha with Vincent Simone on Strictly