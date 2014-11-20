Edwina says: "If anyone is pulling a fast one or letting the side down, then they might get a tongue-lashing."

Famous, why? A former Conservative politician and Junior Health Minister

Bio: Edwina was first elected as a Conservative MP in 1983 and was junior health minister for two years, resigning in 1988 over the controversy surrounding salmonella in eggs. She's perhaps most famous for her published diaries, which revealed a four-year affair with prime minister-to-be John Major. Edwina's no stranger to reality shows having taken part in Strictly Come Dancing, Come Dine With Me, Wife Swap and Celebrity Stars in their Eyes, and won Celebrity Mastermind.

Then: Edwina Currie talks to Clive James after the 1987 general election

Now: Performing the Cha Cha Cha with Vincent Simone on Strictly