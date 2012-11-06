Famous for: A number of 80s hits and his startingly blonde mullet

Biography:

The Wigan-born singer rose to fame as the front man of 80s band Kajagoogoo. Working with Duran Duran's producer, their first single Too Shy went to the top of the singles chart. But the neon-coloured dream didn't last long - Limahl was fired from the band in 1983. He declared that the end of his Kajagoogoo days came down to the other band members being jealous of his success. The band disagreed, stating that Limahl had become an egomaniac and was too difficult to work with...

Stepping out on his own as a solo artist, he had a brief period of success and built up an unprecedented fan base in Europe before falling on hard times. Much to the enjoyment of the tabloids, Limahl was later spotted coming out of a job centre. More recently, Limahl has been reunited with his former Kajagoogoo bandmates with whom he has toured Europe and released a couple of new tracks.

And now he has set himself a new challenge: the I'm a Celeb jungle. How will the egocentric, 80s performer cope in camp?