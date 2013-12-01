I'm A Celebrity day 12: Amy Willerton is a Camp Saviour - and the others aren't happy
David Emanuel, Vincent Simone and Rebecca Adlington bag immunity but the rest of the camp have their claws out
Gather a bunch of celebrities in the jungle and it isn't long before they turn on each other.
Poor Amy Willerton can't do right for doing wrong. Having been voted to be a Camp Saviour, the model helped Kian Egan and Joey Essex choose to give immunity to the campers that actually wanted it, so the public can't vote them out.
And it was Vincent Simone, David Emanuel and Rebecca Adlington who were given the good news.
But then the whispers started and all of a sudden it was all 'tactics' and she'd 'stab you in the back'.
There was the old "I don't want to b**** about someone behind their back, but..."
The all important 'but' eh?
Nevertheless, they'll have to put their moaning to one side today as all, yes ALL, of the campmates in the original camp who don't have immunity will be slung into a Bushtucker Trial for a chance to win their own free pass in tonight's public vote.
Yes, finally we get to kick one of them out. Who will it be? WE decide! Hurrah!
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2013 continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV