And it was Vincent Simone, David Emanuel and Rebecca Adlington who were given the good news.

But then the whispers started and all of a sudden it was all 'tactics' and she'd 'stab you in the back'.

There was the old "I don't want to b**** about someone behind their back, but..."

More like this

The all important 'but' eh?

Nevertheless, they'll have to put their moaning to one side today as all, yes ALL, of the campmates in the original camp who don't have immunity will be slung into a Bushtucker Trial for a chance to win their own free pass in tonight's public vote.

Yes, finally we get to kick one of them out. Who will it be? WE decide! Hurrah!

Advertisement

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! 2013 continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV