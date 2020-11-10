I’m A Celebrity fan favourite replaced for 2020 series

The 2020 series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here begins this weekend, with the celebrity line-up camping out in the UK for the first time in the show’s history due to COVID-19.

However, with I’m a Celebrity 2020 swapping the Australian jungle for a castle in North Wales, it means that long-time I’m A Celeb staple Medic Bob won’t be on-hand for medical emergencies in the upcoming shows for the first time in 18 years.

ITV confirmed to RadioTimes.com that the show will “be using a local medic team this year” due to the campsite’s relocation, which means household favourite Bob won’t be looking after the celebs this year.

The medic, whose full name is Robert McCarron, has worked as a doctor and expert on the show since its first series in 2002.

He became a much-loved figure over the course of the show, and is best known for coming to Gillian McKeith’s aide when she fainted in 2010.

Medic Bob is also usually responsible for handling the spiders, snakes and other creepy crawlies during the Bushtucker Trails, whilst being on standby for any jungle medical emergencies.

This year’s series is set to take place in the historic Gwyrch Castle in Abergele, North Wales, with nearby Manorafon Farm Park being used as an extra filming location. (Learn more about this year’s I’m a Celebrity filming location.)

At the weekend, ITV revealed the full I’m A Celebrity 2020 line-up who’ll be taking part in this year’s shows, with EastEnders’ Shane Richie, Olympian Mo Farah, ex-Strictly professional AJ Pritchard and broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire among the line-up.

I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! premieres on ITV on Sunday 15th November.