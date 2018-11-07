The Extra Camp presenter took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a picture of herself settling into the long flight to the jungle with a glass of champagne, as she heads out to link up with the rest of the team.

"Still feel like a competition winner when I fly business," she wrote. Check out her post below.

Moffatt's fellow Extra Camp presenter Joe Swash also posted a photo as he made his was to Oz – but not in business class.

"On our way to the jungle," he tweeted, along with a picture of his family on the plane.

While Extra Camp presenter Joel Dommett was also packing his bags ahead of the big trip.

Despite the fact that we're less than two weeks away from the series launch, we're still none the wiser about which celebrities will be heading into the jungle. There have been rumours aplenty, however...

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here 2018 begins on Sunday 18th November on ITV