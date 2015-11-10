This year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here NOW! hosts Laura Whitmore, Joe Swash and newbie David Morgan tried to avoid specifying the possible new, er, delicacy.

But when it was suggested that bushpig semen could be part of the the unpleasant new challenge, the presenters did not deny the rumour that has been circulating.

“And how does one extract said…” Whitmore began.

“That should be a trial in itself,” Swash grinned, with Morgan adding: “Maybe when Channel 5 buy the format...”

A spokesperson for the show told us nothing has been confirmed in terms of what the celebrities may or may not be eating, explaining it’s “pure speculation” at the moment. Any trial, they explained, is “subject to the same stringent health and safety regulations”.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns Sunday 15 November on ITV