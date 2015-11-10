I'm A Celebrity! 2015 could feature Bushtucker ingredient "so bad" producers are checking "they’re legally allowed to give it to the celebrities"
New ingredient, widely speculated to be bushpig semen, is "going through legal" to ensure it can be be used in the ITV show
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2015 campmates could be asked to consume an ingredient as part of a Bushtucker Trial that is so "super gross" producers have had to consult lawyers before proceeding, according to spin-off show presenter David Morgan.
“There’s a new ingredient for the eating challenges, it’s super gross. We can’t tell you. It’s so bad they’re trying to find out if they’re legally allowed to give it to the celebrities. It’s going through legal…” Morgan teased.
This year’s I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here NOW! hosts Laura Whitmore, Joe Swash and newbie David Morgan tried to avoid specifying the possible new, er, delicacy.
But when it was suggested that bushpig semen could be part of the the unpleasant new challenge, the presenters did not deny the rumour that has been circulating.
“And how does one extract said…” Whitmore began.
“That should be a trial in itself,” Swash grinned, with Morgan adding: “Maybe when Channel 5 buy the format...”
A spokesperson for the show told us nothing has been confirmed in terms of what the celebrities may or may not be eating, explaining it’s “pure speculation” at the moment. Any trial, they explained, is “subject to the same stringent health and safety regulations”.
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! returns Sunday 15 November on ITV