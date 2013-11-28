I’m A Celebrity 2013: Lucy Pargeter takes on first Bushtucker Trial – sneak peek
The Emmerdale actress laughs her way through The Limo Scream in tonight’s jungle trial as she warns the bugs to get out of her underwear
Soap actress Lucy Pargeter is taking on tonight’s Bushtucker Trial – and much like those before her, is using her mouth as her best weapon of defence.
Chatting away to herself, the Emmerdale star urges herself to hurry up, joking “In your own time, Luce”, as she searches around the limo for the hidden stars.
Well, no-one else is going to help her in there are they?
Lucy can also be heard warning bugs to get out of her bra, as she is showered with critters from all corners of the car.
Not quite the plush ride one would hope for when a limo turns up.
More like this
See a sneak peek of Lucy’s trial here:
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV