Feel free to join in at home by wearing your pants over your trousers, throwing water over your head, only allowing yourself all of your meal… that kind of thing.

The task as ever sees the celebrities battle to place huge foam stars at various places along the slippery track, while being hit with high winds, water and Ant and Dec yelling into a megaphone.

David Emanuel can be seen taking the first position, with Lucy Pargeter looking like she’s doing really rather well in position two.

Can they be victorious? See a sneak peek here:

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2013 continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV

