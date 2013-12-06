I’m A Celebrity 2013: It’s superhero time as celebrities take on celebrity cyclone - sneak peek
It’s the big one! Celebrities battle raging wind, water and an uphill battle in their superhero spandex in the team Bushtucker Trial
It’s the one we’ve all been waiting for – the celebrities are in their superhero outfits and taking on Celebrity Cylcone.
Yes, Joey Essex, Kian Egan, Amy Willerton, Lucy Pargeter and David Emanuel are in their spandex and ready for action.
Feel free to join in at home by wearing your pants over your trousers, throwing water over your head, only allowing yourself all of your meal… that kind of thing.
The task as ever sees the celebrities battle to place huge foam stars at various places along the slippery track, while being hit with high winds, water and Ant and Dec yelling into a megaphone.
David Emanuel can be seen taking the first position, with Lucy Pargeter looking like she’s doing really rather well in position two.
Can they be victorious? See a sneak peek here:
I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 2013 continues tonight at 9:00pm on ITV