"Sir Alex Ferguson would be a good one. The book’s come out. He’d be a good one," laughs the comedian.

Then between them, the pair list Hollywood power couples Beyonce and Jay-Z and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian to complete their ideal jungle line-up.

"Bosh. Just five this year. I reckon that’d do it. Just blow your budget on them," says Rob, before adding "Then chuck in Taylor Swift at the end."

But who would scoop the crown and become King or Queen of the jungle like their fellow host Joe Swash?

"Sir Alex Ferguson is pretty good at winning isn't he? He’d do the trials," chuckles Rob. "I can’t imagine Kim Kardashian doing them."

But Rob would rather see a bunch of the celebrities drop out at the last minute and Joe have to go back in. "He'd love it," Rob jokes, revealing that Joe often voluntarily has a go at trials anyway.

"I’ve had enough and walked off and Joe is like, 'Can I do it? Can I do it?' and he’s running in doing it in his normal clothes. He loves it," says Rob.

And while Laura and Rob have their dream guests, the pair admit they are as in the dark as the rest of us about the true list of contestants.

"Our speculations are the same as yours," says Laura, while Rob admits, "I'm a bit of a runny gob. I'd tell people."

The actual list of celebrity contestants is expected to be revealed in the middle of this week before both shows kick off this Sunday evening.

I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! and Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! returns on 17 November on ITV and ITV2

