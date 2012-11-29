I'm a Celebrity 2012: Eric, Charlie, David and Ashley tackle the Celebrity Cyclone - video
Watch the reality show's final four contestants battling the elements in everyone's favourite jungle challenge
The Celebrity Cyclone is the highlight of every series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and tonight you'll get to see 2012's final four - Eric Bristow, Charlie Brooks, David Haye and Ashley Roberts - battling to conquer the fearsome wind-blown gauntlet.
In this clip of the show, darts legend Bristow takes the first plunge and attempts to hang on to his star-shaped tokens in the face of wind, water, foam and even the occasional gigantic rubber ball.
He's joined by Charlie Brooks after a minute or so in the midst of the Cyclone, but will the celebs have what it takes to conquer the challenge with their tokens intact? You'll have to tune in to ITV1 at 9:00pm tonight to find out...