The Celebrity Cyclone is the highlight of every series of I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and tonight you'll get to see 2012's final four - Eric Bristow, Charlie Brooks, David Haye and Ashley Roberts - battling to conquer the fearsome wind-blown gauntlet.

In this clip of the show, darts legend Bristow takes the first plunge and attempts to hang on to his star-shaped tokens in the face of wind, water, foam and even the occasional gigantic rubber ball.