Unfortunately for Rob his buns just didn't rise to the occasion, with Paul joking that they looked more like "pitta" bread.

But the challenge was as easy as pie for Carol, who came first in the challenge, and Mo who came second - much to his and Prue's surprise.

So if you fancy making the popular English treat, and don't want to make the same mistakes as Rob, here's an easy recipe you can follow at home...

What are iced buns?

An iced bun, iced finger, or Swiss bun is a bread bun with a white or pink icing sugar glaze covering the top.The dough may be enriched or simply an oblong bread roll.

In some bakeries or recipes, iced buns are garnished with additional sweets or are decorated as ballet slippers or other playful shapes.

Iced buns can also be filled with a jam, whipped cream or lemon curd filling. Some people eat them as-is, while others prefer to split and butter the bun before eating.

How do you make iced buns?

On tonight's episode of Bake Off, the celebrity contestants were asked to fill their iced buns.

Here's a quick and easy recipe from bbcgoodfood.com, for unfilled buns, which you and the family will be able to whip up in no time...

Preparation time: 30 mins

Cooking time: 15 mins

Ingredients:

500g white bread mix

100g caster sugar

1 egg

350g icing sugar

sprinkles (plus food colouring, if you like)

Directions:

1. Pulse together the bread mix and sugar in a food processor or table-top mixer. While the motor is running, add the egg and about 250-300ml lukewarm water, until a soft dough is formed. Knead on a lightly floured surface until smooth, about 5-10 mins.

2. Leave dough in an oiled bowl, covered with oiled cling film, in a warm place until doubled in size – about 1 hr.

3. Knock back dough by squashing with your fist, and divide into 20 even-sized pieces – keep covered with a clean tea towel so they don’t dry out. Shape each into a sausage and place on an oiled baking tray.

4. Cover uncooked buns with oiled cling film and rise until doubled in size again.

5. Heat oven to 200C/180C fan/gas 6. Remove film and cook buns on top shelf for 8-10 mins, until golden.

6. Cool buns on a wire rack.

7. To decorate, mix icing sugar with a little water until stiff but spreadable – add food colouring, if you like. Dip in the top of each bun and scatter with sprinkles.

