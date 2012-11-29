In his interview with presenters Ant and Dec, Hugo admitted his regret at having to leave the competition: "It's so weird, I've been on the fence wanting to go and stay... Now I'm out I want to stay.

"I'm really proud of myself, it's been three weeks today. It was fantastic - you don't know how you're going to handle these different things."

Hugo had a famously difficult start to the competition - and has been known for his tearful outbursts during his stay. "In the beginning, because I'm so used to having everything my own way, everyone was getting on my nerves. When I'm hungry I'm at my worst.

"In the first couple of days, the enormity of how long you're going to be here really sets in. That feels very daunting. There's nowhere to run. But you learn. By the time I got to Croc Creek, I settled in."

He went on to describe the four remaining contestants as "the nicest people in the world" but it was his unlikely friendship with darts player Eric Bristow that got him gushing. "I love Eric. He's just the coolest guy ever, nothing phases him."