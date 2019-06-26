Having ended in 2010, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge and Stephanie Pratt are inviting the cameras back into their lives once more, almost a decade later. Now with new jobs and families of their own, our originals will be joined by some new faces – including none other than Mischa Barton.

So how can we watch The Hills: New Beginnings in the UK?

Well, thankfully, we don’t have to fly out to Laguna Beach to see what’s going on, with the show appearing on MTV UK (Sky Channel 126, or Virgin Media 134) just one day after The Hills: New Beginnings has been broadcast in the States.

The show airs on the channel every Tuesday at 8pm.

While the cast are now older (and hopefully a little wiser) don’t expect to see any less drama – with a row already simmering between Heidi and Mischa.

“I think it was a little frustrating for me at first, because, like, we’ve put our whole lives into this show before and after, so to have someone come in and, like, be so reserved was a little bit frustrating,” Heidi told Us Weekly.

However, we won’t see The Hills former frontrunner Lauren Conrad getting involved, with sources telling People magazine the former reality star was “in a different place in her life” – choosing to focus on her family and her range for Kohl’s beauty.

The Hills: New Beginnings airs Tuesdays at 8pm on MTV