But the 51-year-old has now claimed she was “bullied into doing” reality TV, and it left her feeling “used and dirty”.

Anderson wrote, “Did I enjoy being on a reality show? Please no more reality shows or reality stars… Even France is polluted with them – it’s an epidemic of ugliness, superficial competitions, desperate and exploitive for the artist.

“You are usually bullied into doing TV like this by agents fighting over commissions – you’re left without any great amount of joy or money – you feel used, dirty, and with no feeling of accomplishment.”

Anderson added that she only forgave herself for her stints on reality TV shows by donating her fees for her appearances to good causes.

She added, “Unless of course - you attempt to find any meaning or redemption by donating all to charity.

“It’s how I forgave myself.”

Anderson’s commentary on reality TV comes following the apparent suicide of Love Island star Mike Thalassitis around nine months after fellow contestant Sophie Gradon took her own life.

The deaths saw other ex-Islanders urge bosses of the ITV2 show to provide a greater level of aftercare.

In a lengthy statement last week, ITV responded, saying it would be more proactive about offering support in future.

“Since the terrible news there have been a lot of people questioning Love Island’s processes and aftercare. Many of the things that have been said about them bear no relation to the support we offer.

“The key focus will be for us to no longer be reliant on the islanders asking us for support but for us to proactively check in with them on a regular basis.”