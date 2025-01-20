However, it isn't just Australian celebrities living it up in the jungle, as British social media star Max Balegde is taking part.

It isn't unusual for a UK celebrity to rock up in the Aussie series, with Freddie Flintoff winning the first ever season in 2015.

So, can viewers from the UK tune in to all the action? Read on to find out more.

Can you watch I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia in the UK?

Unfortunately, it's bad news for those wanting to tune into the action from the UK.

I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia is only available to stream on 10play and Network 10 in Australia and is unavailable for UK audiences.

However, Network 10 do keep audiences posted with the latest jungle goings-on across their social media, which is readily available to those in the UK.

You can keep up to date with the latest jungle mayhem on @ImACelebrityAU on X and Instagram.

Who is in the I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia 2025 cast?

There is a familiar face for UK audiences in the I'm a Celebrity jungle this year, as TikToker Max Balegde is part of the 2025 line-up.

You can read below for the full cast of I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! Australia 2025:

Shayna Jack

Tina Provis

Zach Tuohy

Geraldine Hickey

Nicky Buckley

Samantha Moitzi

Max Balegde

Dave Hughes

Reggie Sorensen

Sam Thaiday

Matty J

Harrison Reid

