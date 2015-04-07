I do like a good Spanish omelette because it’s a great way of using stuff up. I love chorizo, I love the fact it’s a store cupboard dish – you can go through the fridge and go, “I’ve got some potatoes, I’ve got some meat, I’ve got some vegetables...” because a good stodgy Spanish omelette is, for me, a completely balanced meal. You’ve got protein in there and carbohydrates and you can incorporate any vegetables that you’ve got knocking about in the fridge – broccoli or peas work really well – and almost any fresh herb will work, so it’s quick and easy to make. My top tip is make sure you pre-cook the potatoes – and to be honest I don’t put the frying pan under the grill to finish off the omelette. It goes in the oven because my grill at home doesn’t work!

Aidan Byrne

THE CHURCH GREEN, LYMM, CHESHIRE – 1 MICHELIN STAR

I love hollandaise sauce, absolutely love it, and it’s a real testament to the skill of a chef, or of any cook. What I have been doing lately is making a beurre noisette. Usually, you melt your butter to make the hollandaise sauce, but instead I’ve been caramelising the butter so that it has a toasted flavour. Whip the egg yolks until they are nice and fluffy and then add the caramelised, nut-brown butter to the hollandaise sauce to give it a totally different flavour to what you normally expect. At the moment we’re serving it with roasted scallops and a chicory salad.

Claude Bosi

HIBISCUS RESTAURANT, MAYFAIR, LONDON – 2 MICHELIN STARS

I like mine scrambled. I add a bit of butter in the beginning, some salt, and with a spatula I just break down the eggs, just to make it nice and flat. I add a bit of cream at the end to keep them moist once I’m about to take them off the heat.

Daniel Clifford

MIDSUMMER HOUSE, CAMBRIDGE – 2 MICHELIN STARS

You can’t beat a good poached egg. You need a deep pan of water, make sure the water is just about boiling, then poach the egg and serve it with a nice asparagus velouté, or at this time of year a Jerusalem artichoke velouté. If the yolk is really runny I can’t think of anything better.

Tony Fleming

THE ANGLER, LONDON – 1 MICHELIN STAR

I think my wife married me for my fried egg banjo. Every weekend, when I’m not working, I make her fried egg banjos. It’s a fried egg sandwich, basically... Frying an egg is a good test of a chef – give a guy a pan and an egg and see how he gets on. You need an even temperature across the pan, but not too hot, and good eggs, obviously. Then you need a decent amount of oil, but not so much that you’re deep frying, and crack the eggs into it. The eggs should be a little bit crispy at the bottom, but not over-crispy, where you’ve got to chew it. I hate it when an egg’s not cooked – spoon the oil over the yolk so the white part over the yolk cooks as well.

