So, the duo put their thinking caps on – and instead of sticking flashing lights to the front of their jackets, slinging on a hot dog outfit, singing The Wheels on the Bus or posting anyone a cheesecake, they both opted for a similar approach.

For Bianca, it was all about visual aids:

“On audition day I turned up with the pack of information you’re required to bring with you, and the front cover was a picture of me that said ‘Winner of The Apprentice 2014’.

“Maybe a little full of myself," she laughs.

As long as she hadn't considered a self-assembly, paper version of herself, eh?

As for Mark, it was about being direct:

“Mark turned up and said ‘Hi, I’m the winner,’” Bianca laughs. “So similarly we both went into this to win.”

It's hardly surprising from a man who once said...

On Sunday, Lord Sugar will decide whether to back Bianca’s hosiery business or Mark’s online sales proposition. Before the winner is crowned, join our vote to support the candidate you think should win:

