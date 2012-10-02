First up is TV presenter Tim Lovejoy, whose Twitter bombardment suggests he made an appearance last night in Channel 4’s palatial residence. The reviews were mixed: first this…

Looks like a wild night out. Although we would have liked to be party to this conversation:

Celebrating or commiserating? Well, judging by some of these reviews those heads may be hanging in shame. Nicholas Pegg isn’t a particular fan of the premise:

While Kevin O’Sullivan’s dog emerges as one of the show's (many) critics…

The celeb tweeters were doing all they could to attract the attention of the Twittersphere. Gok Wan was his usual immaculate self:

While Gordon Ramsay cranked up the tension…

As the foul-mouthed chef let rip on his Maitre d’ – a fraught Phil Spencer – his Location, Location, Location partner in crime (and Hotel GB co-star) Kirstie Allsopp came to his rescue:

While the bewildered headwaiter shared his thoughts…

His tormentor – co-general manager Gordon Ramsay – received some backlash for his acid-tongued supervision of the Hotel GB kitchen:

Not to mention his arrogant style, flagged up by @SaskiaCourtenay...

Gordon's team rival, Mary "Queen of Shops" Portas, garnered comparatively positive reviews for her management skills. Radio 1 DJ Sara Cox tweeted:

While Jo Williams was full of praise for her training methods and treatment of her newly-employed subordinates:

Mary Portas wins hands down in how to inspire and manage new recruits, Gordon Ramsay needs to take note #HotelGB — Jo Williams (@jo_williams25) October 1, 2012

But the woman known to Britain as a savvy fashionista may have bristled at comparisons to a certain bald, bespectacled TV presenter…

Is that a Harry Hill fancy dress kit Mary Portas is wearing? #HotelGB — Anna Lee (@AJL1985) October 1, 2012

Head of housekeeping Kim Woodburn prompted an aghast reaction from tweeters when she climbed atop hotel manager of health and wellbeing, Dr Christian Jessen. Jenny Dixon wondered whether Channel 4 had lost the plot…

Lord, awful cleaning lady has just mounted that tv doctor! Does @c4hotelgb plan on ending with world's 1st televised employment tribunal? — Jenny Dixon (@MrsJRD) October 2, 2012

And Sara Cox promoted the thoughts of the nation.

Inedeed, no one wants to see that… Lewis Watson made a logical assumption:

Kim Woodburn is the most bizarre woman on TV. Think her Croydon Facelift has cut the oxygen supply to her brain. @maryportas #HotelGB — Lewis Watson (@lewishhh_) October 1, 2012

Meanwhile Take Me Out’s Paddy McGuinness landed Hotel GB's presenting gig – although his pronunciation skills sparked a big Twitter debate.

Any fans eagerly awaiting the appearance of Britain’s number one tennis player were bitterly disappointed. Instead we had Gok Wan – expert in assessing the nation’s fat bulges and knocking together tasty dishes, but could he be trusted behind the Hotel GB bar? His “goktails” generated a degree of Twitter excitement…

But Gok’s appearance wasn’t greeted with unanimous plaudits. Ben Rex Furneaux was particularly incensed:

While Ryan Hunter made a decent suggestion…

But amidst the deluge of criticism emerged Katie Piper – the model and former beautician who suffered permanent scarring from an acid attack. The appointed head of the hotel spa inspired a wave of Twitter goodwill, including Andrew Breading's offering:

While Matt Blakemore went a step further…

But her many fans were not enough to save Channel 4’s latest project from the Twitter backlash. Adam Pryor’s final analysis doesn’t beat around the bush:

But let's end with the wise words of Matthew Drinkwater…

Wise words indeed.