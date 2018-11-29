https://twitter.com/programme/b-wa9nzb/im-a-celebrity-get-me-out-of-here//status/1067734936457830400

Just observing the challenge was too much for Declan Donnelly’s new co-presenter, who gagged and cursed her way right through Dreaded Deliveries.

Fans of the show ended up enjoying Holly’s reactions more than the challenge itself.

Essentially, Holly was responding the same way a lot of viewers were at home – with revulsion.

Even watching it back afterwards was too much, too soon for Holly.

I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues on weeknights at 9pm on ITV