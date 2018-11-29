Holly Willoughby suffered more than the contestants in I'm a Celebrity's latest Bushtucker Trial
It’s safe to say Holly was not a huge fan of the cow’s teat
I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! host Holly Willoughby seemed to be suffering more than contestants Sair Khan and Malique Thompson-Dwyer during Wednesday night’s Bushtucker Trial – even though they were the ones eating a motley line up of cow’s teat, sheep’s testicles and dead scorpion.
https://twitter.com/programme/b-wa9nzb/im-a-celebrity-get-me-out-of-here//status/1067734936457830400
Just observing the challenge was too much for Declan Donnelly’s new co-presenter, who gagged and cursed her way right through Dreaded Deliveries.
Fans of the show ended up enjoying Holly’s reactions more than the challenge itself.
Essentially, Holly was responding the same way a lot of viewers were at home – with revulsion.
More like this
Even watching it back afterwards was too much, too soon for Holly.
I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! continues on weeknights at 9pm on ITV