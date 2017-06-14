But in a blog post on Drivetube, Clarkson addressed many fans' concerns: when will Hammond be back on his feet - and what does an injury like this mean for the Amazon Prime series?

"Many of you have been asking if Hammond’s broken knee will affect the filming for season two of the Grand Tour," writes Clarkson. "And the short answer is: yes.

"As I write, James May is sitting in the hell hole that is Gatwick Airport waiting for a budget airline to take him to a shoot that Hammond should have been doing.

"Meanwhile, I’ve been up since dawn, rewriting all of the scripts and ideas we had to accommodate the fact that Hammond can’t drive for the next few months."

But while Hammond is currently lying in a hospital bed "while pretty nurses attend to his every need," he is apparently expected to be on his feet again soon – or at least, on one foot – and Clarkson has plans for him...

"He will be back in the office next week which is a good thing because we are out of toner for the photocopier, the girl who makes coffee is on holiday and the store room needs re-organising," says Clarkson.

"These, I feel, are jobs he can do on one leg."