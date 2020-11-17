The Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants have come a very long way since the show first kicked off in September with 12 bakers in the line-up.

Starting as he meant to go on, Peter was the first contestant to win Star Baker, and he didn't stop there, bagging himself another Star Baker accolade in the Semi-Final, before Hermine was sadly sent home.

Peter has had a pretty smooth run in the competition, also winning the Technical challenge a couple of times.

As early as Week One, former contestant Jane Beedle predicted Peter would win Bake Off this year.

She said: "He’s definitely going to be in the final. He’s in my final. I can’t choose another one yet, but he’s definitely in my final. In fact, I’d almost put a tenner on him to win.”

Peter isn't the only contestant to have won Star Baker though, with Dave receiving his accolade in Week Two.

The baker has shown great promise over the weeks, with judge Paul Hollywood admitting that he'd "improved" in Week Nine.

Similarly, Laura has performed consistently over the series, with Paul calling her a "diamond in the rough". While, she hasn't always been able to master the look of her bakes, when it comes to flavours, Laura has certainly wowed the Great British Bake Off judges and hosts.

During the Semi-final, Prue couldn't get enough of her chocolate cube cake, saying: "It's well worth the calories."

So, who should win this year's show, and join Dave Atherton, Rahul Mandal, Candice Brown and others in the Great British Bake Off winners hall of fame?

We put together a poll of this year's finalists. Why not have your say by voting below!

The Great British Bake Off 2020 Final is on Channel 4 on November 24th at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.