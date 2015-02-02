And there we were thinking Steph might have lined up George Clooney as a substitute (or at least Nigel Farage)…

“They’d have to marry her,” laughs Dom. And get her drinks just right, of course. There can’t be any Posh Couple viewing without a good beverage from their well-stocked bar.

And it looks like Dom’s new Jump buddy – and fellow bench warmer – Phil Tufnell has an open invite to pop round to the B&B, especially when Steph and Dom launch their own chat show.

“I can come in as a waiter or something,” suggests Tufnell, miming tottering in with a drinks tray.

The two men are even planning a few more trips together; some skiing holidays, even some mountaineering, Dom suggests.

Of course they’re still kind of hoping they might pop back in at the end of The Jump and win. Their times on the skeleton weren’t quite fast enough on Sunday, but they both successfully landed a live ski jump.

“It’s anyone’s game. Anyone can fall over…”

The Jump continues tonight at 8:00pm on Channel 4